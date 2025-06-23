Chichester Cider Festival: ten day event coming to The Dolphin and Anchor
The event will spotlight a vibrant mix of traditional and flavoured ciders, all served at a special reduced price.
A wide range of options will be on tap throughout the festival, including Barn Screecher from Hunts, Moonshine Rum &andRaisin by Broadoak, Snails Bank’s Toffee Apple, Midnight Special from Mr Whitehead’s, Pulp’s Peach Mojito, Fiery Fox by Gwynt y Ddraig, and Rhoobarb and Custard from Barbourne.
Every cider available is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.
All pints will be priced at just £2.99, which comes in lower than the usual cost of a guest cider, making it a great opportunity for visitors to sample something new without breaking the bank.
Pub manager Stuart Laurence said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over 10 days, all at great value-for-money prices."
Tasting notes for each cider will be available in the pub magazine, with a digital version accessible via the Wetherspoon app and website.
Whether you prefer a traditional apple blend or something with a sweet or spicy twist, all ciders can be ordered at the bar or through the app.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.