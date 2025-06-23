Chichester Cider Festival: ten day event coming to The Dolphin and Anchor

Cider fans in Chichester can raise a glass later this month as The Dolphin and Anchor on West Street hosts a ten-day craft cider festival, running from Friday 27 June through to Sunday 6 July

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will spotlight a vibrant mix of traditional and flavoured ciders, all served at a special reduced price.

A wide range of options will be on tap throughout the festival, including Barn Screecher from Hunts, Moonshine Rum &andRaisin by Broadoak, Snails Bank’s Toffee Apple, Midnight Special from Mr Whitehead’s, Pulp’s Peach Mojito, Fiery Fox by Gwynt y Ddraig, and Rhoobarb and Custard from Barbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every cider available is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.

From Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6, there will be a Wetherspoon cider festival in their Chichester location.

All pints will be priced at just £2.99, which comes in lower than the usual cost of a guest cider, making it a great opportunity for visitors to sample something new without breaking the bank.

Pub manager Stuart Laurence said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over 10 days, all at great value-for-money prices."

Tasting notes for each cider will be available in the pub magazine, with a digital version accessible via the Wetherspoon app and website.

Whether you prefer a traditional apple blend or something with a sweet or spicy twist, all ciders can be ordered at the bar or through the app.