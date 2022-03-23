Chichester City Council set date for commemorative Jubilee tree planting

Chichester City Council have set a date for the planting of a tree to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. SUS-220323-115050001

The date was set by the city council in their Community Affairs Support Group meeting on March 21.

On April 22, a commemorative oak tree will be placed in a new park to celebrate Her Majesty’s momentous milestone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion was supported by town Clerk Rodney Duggua who called the idea an ‘excellent initiative’.

Councillor Anne Scicluna also backed the motion, saying that a tree would also be planted in Jubilee Park, but did not know, as of the meeting, what species the tree would be.