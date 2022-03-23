Chichester City Council set date for commemorative Jubilee tree planting

The date was set by the city council in their Community Affairs Support Group meeting on March 21.
On April 22, a commemorative oak tree will be placed in a new park to celebrate Her Majesty’s momentous milestone.
The motion was supported by town Clerk Rodney Duggua who called the idea an ‘excellent initiative’.
Councillor Anne Scicluna also backed the motion, saying that a tree would also be planted in Jubilee Park, but did not know, as of the meeting, what species the tree would be.
