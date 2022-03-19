New campaign launched in Chichester to help combat noise issue

Councillor Sarah Sharp, cross partly councillors and residents are concerned about the excessively noisy traffic on the A27 nr Kings Avenue. Pic S Robards SR2203102 SUS-220319-124126001

The issue of noisy motorbikes and other vehicles driven often at speed or with the intention of making a lot of noise, has been raised by Residents with the Police and Councillors for many years.

With the onset of Covid lockdowns, noise issues got much worse and are still at a high level.

Councillors from all political parties and none have come together to set up a new group called RAVEN which stands for Residents against Vehicle Excessive Noise.

The aim is to work with the police and authorities to gather data on the problem so that the police can better target their resources.

The group has put together an online form that it hopes that residents from all over Chichester District to the south of the Downs will use to register and record their concerns: https://forms.gle/2mLF1CVVQdMt1Ery9

The form also has a paper version that councillors and residents will be able to distribute to those people who don’t have access to the internet.

If residents don’t get a paper copy through their door please contact your local Parish Council who should be able to get you a copy.

Sarah Sharp, county councillor for Chichester South, who brought the group together said: “Residents in my division are very much affected by noise from motorbikes. Anti-social driving and riding means that some of my residents find it difficult to sleep.

“This affects their ability to work and their mental health.

“I set up RAVEN in December 2021 and it has been a positive experience to work with my fellow councillors on this topic.

“We know that other areas of the country do things differently and we are keen to work collaboratively on noise reduction so that the police know this is

a priority issue for our residents and for us.

“We know that the police help communities who help themselves and I would encourage residents to fill in the form we have put together either online or

on paper.”

Heather McDougall who is a parish councillor from Donnington has been active in leading the local Traffic Action Group “DonTAG” for quite a few years said: “Excessive vehicle noise is not only an environmental nuisance but is linked to health problems such as sleep disturbance and stress.

“With residents increasingly highlighting the negative impact that frequent noisy anti-social driving is having on their lives, now is the time to focus on this issue and take action to tackle it.”

Martyn Bell, a district councillor who covers Chichester Central ward said: “I can often hear motorbike noise and noisy vehicles in the city not just right near the A27.

“We get reports from residents from all over the city unable to relax in their gardens or unable to sleep at night.

They tell us that they can follow the noise of the bikes from junction to junction on the A27 which is pretty horrendous when actually the residents live in the north of the city.

“This issue doesn’t only affect residents who live near the A27 but residents who live on arterial roads are very much affected too”.

Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for communities at Chichester District Council said: “As spring approaches and the weather improves, we know that motorcyclists will be keen to get out and about in the sunshine.

“So it is a really good time for RAVEN to launch their campaign to raise awareness of this serious noise issue.

“Everyone who lives South of the Downs in the Chichester District and who is troubled with noise from vehicles is encouraged to fill in the online form to help the police on this matter to better target their resources.”