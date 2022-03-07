Chichester delicatessen partners with dairy farm

The West Street Deli has teamed up with Northney Dairy Farm on Hayling Island in Hampshire to bring a fresh milk dispensary to the shop.
From Wednesday, March 9, the shop will be providing its customers with the ‘Semi-Skimmed Barista Milk’ available from 500ml and one litre portions with glass bottles available for purchase in store.
Customers will also be able to enjoy some of the farm’s ice cream, which from Wednseday, will available in five flavours including salted caramel and mint chocolate chip.
Jonathan Jones, owner of the West Street Deli said: “I’m super delighted & proud to announce that from next Wednesday we will be bringing a fresh milk dispensary to Chichester working with and supporting Northney Dairy Farm on Hayling Island.
“We spent the afternoon on their fantastic free range farm to see how well these beautiful animals are treated and it’s safe to say they have a great little life.
“We are over the moon to be offering this unique service to the residents of Chichester, whilst more importantly, supporting our local dairy farm and it’s beautiful animals.
