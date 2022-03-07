Plans for major development at Chichester pub submitted

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for an extension of the Bull Inn on Market Road.

A part two storey, part single storey extension has been proposed for the rear of the property which has been vacant since 2015.

The extension will come after the demolition of the current part two storey, part one storey rear projection.

Major work could be on the way at at the Bull Inn. SUS-220703-102019001

The plans, if approved will see the drinking area enlarged and will also allow the pub to have a larger provision for food to become a gastro pub.

The extension will see an enclosed outside terrace area for patrons to enjoy some food and drink.

The design and access statement explained in the plans: “The proposed replacement rear extensions would not be readily visible from public viewpoints and would be subservient in height and scale to the original building, thereby addressing the comments made by officers at the pre-application stage.

“The proposals only involve minor external alterations to the public facing elevations of the retained building.

They comprise replacement timber windows and door to match the existing, insertion of a new refuse store door on the south facing flank elevation and new glazed double entrance doors (to replace existing timber doors) set back from the front façade.”