Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Chichester district charity 'heartened by support of local community' following break in

A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:55 GMT

Children’s food education charity Tuppenny Barn suffered at the hands of a break in on Saturday, March 11 as a ‘thief’ smashed the charity’s windows as well as taking off with money.

CEO and founder of Tuppeny Barn, Maggie Haynes said: "Just under £200 was stolen. It’s had a major impact on us as a charity because the thought of someone breaking in and we have to work so hard to earn any revenue here. We have had to replace that money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have to say the Tuppenny community have been fantastic in their support, sending messages of commiserations and supporting us, saying that the charity does a great job in the local community etc. so that’s been heartening.

Most Popular
A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.
A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.
A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.

"From the dismay and disappointment that we were targeted to the support from the local community we have been heartened by the support that we have received in the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have had to pay for the window to be replaced and we have had to buy more cameras on the CCTV side and we have reviewed our security measures.

"As a staff, it has kind of put us on edge but we have tried to up our game, everybody is more aware now after the break in and it has just saddened us all really to see all the mess that was left and the clearing up afterwards.”

ChichesterCCTV