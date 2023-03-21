Chichester district charity 'heartened by support of local community' following break in

A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.

CEO and founder of Tuppeny Barn, Maggie Haynes said: "Just under £200 was stolen. It’s had a major impact on us as a charity because the thought of someone breaking in and we have to work so hard to earn any revenue here. We have had to replace that money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to say the Tuppenny community have been fantastic in their support, sending messages of commiserations and supporting us, saying that the charity does a great job in the local community etc. so that’s been heartening.

A Southbourne charity has ‘heartened by the support of the local community’ after it was the target of a break in.

"From the dismay and disappointment that we were targeted to the support from the local community we have been heartened by the support that we have received in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had to pay for the window to be replaced and we have had to buy more cameras on the CCTV side and we have reviewed our security measures.