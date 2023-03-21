Chichester district charity 'heartened by support of local community' following break in

Children’s food education charity Tuppenny Barn suffered at the hands of a break in on Saturday, March 11 as a ‘thief’ smashed the charity’s windows as well as taking off with money.
CEO and founder of Tuppeny Barn, Maggie Haynes said: "Just under £200 was stolen. It’s had a major impact on us as a charity because the thought of someone breaking in and we have to work so hard to earn any revenue here. We have had to replace that money.
"I have to say the Tuppenny community have been fantastic in their support, sending messages of commiserations and supporting us, saying that the charity does a great job in the local community etc. so that’s been heartening.
"From the dismay and disappointment that we were targeted to the support from the local community we have been heartened by the support that we have received in the local community.
"We have had to pay for the window to be replaced and we have had to buy more cameras on the CCTV side and we have reviewed our security measures.
"As a staff, it has kind of put us on edge but we have tried to up our game, everybody is more aware now after the break in and it has just saddened us all really to see all the mess that was left and the clearing up afterwards.”