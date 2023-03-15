Chichester district charity suffers break in as 'thief smashes window and trashes office'

A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.

Southbourne charity Tuppenny Barn suffered at the hands of a break in on Saturday, March 11 as a ‘thief’ smashed the charity’s windows as well as taking off with money.

The charity also warned residents to be aware following ‘several suspicious incidents’ taking place near the location of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Tuppenny Barn said: “It is with much sadness that we have to report that we suffered a break in on Saturday night with the thief taking off with the charity's cash.

A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.

“They smashed an office window and then trashed our offices. We understand that there have been several suspicious incidents recently in the locality to Tuppenny Barn so a warning for all to be aware.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad