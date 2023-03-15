Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
7 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
19 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included

Chichester district charity suffers break in as 'thief smashes window and trashes office'

A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.

By Sam Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

Southbourne charity Tuppenny Barn suffered at the hands of a break in on Saturday, March 11 as a ‘thief’ smashed the charity’s windows as well as taking off with money.

The charity also warned residents to be aware following ‘several suspicious incidents’ taking place near the location of the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement Tuppenny Barn said: “It is with much sadness that we have to report that we suffered a break in on Saturday night with the thief taking off with the charity's cash.

Most Popular
A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.
A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.
A charity in the Chichester district has been broken into as. a ‘thief took off with all the charity’s cash’.

“They smashed an office window and then trashed our offices. We understand that there have been several suspicious incidents recently in the locality to Tuppenny Barn so a warning for all to be aware.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police have been made aware of the break in and are investigating the incident further.