Chichester fish shop set to be demolished to make way for flats 'used to be the best in the city'

Harry's Fish and Chips.

Harry’s fish and chips, on Victoria Drive in Chichester, is set to be knocked down to make way for new homes – and Chichester Observer readers had plenty to say about it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application follows on from similar plans submitted in 2023 and, now that they’ve been approved, will see the current building demolished to make way for three dwellings with associated garden and parking areas.

Although it was argued the site doesn’t have the visibility or footfall to remain viable as a commercial premises, several third parties have objected to the plans – including Chichester City Council, which has reiterated previous comments by saying the limited amenity space might lead tenants to erect fencing, thereby detracting from the character of Victoria Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five letters of objection were also received concerning the loss of the fish and chip shop, parking and the impact on highway safety and the loss of overspill parking in the car park.

Reacting to the news on the Chichester Observer Facebook page, readers had plenty to say.

“It used to be the best chippy in Chi,” said one reader, Joy Mallet.

"What with the price of fish and the lack of support from local customers is it any wonder this could happen. Support local businesses or lose them forever!” added Mimie Brodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry’s Fish and Chips has a long history in Chichester, and some residents took to our comment section to reminisce.

"I remember it was a real treat when we went there as a child in the 70s homemade sausage rolls and pies by Mrs "Harry", crinkle cut chips, a bottle of Pinks Limeade it was heaven,” said Jane Haskins.

"Best chippy around when I was growing up,” echoed Robin Greenfield.

To see the decision, go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference CC/24/01839/FUL.