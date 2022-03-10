Chichester fundraising legend Major Mick returns to the canal to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

The former British Army Major has previous raised more than £54,000 for St Wilfrid's Hospice and Alzheimer's UK in a series of nautical adventures across Britain but mostly in Chichester canal in his home-made boat — the Tintanic.

His latest expedition will see him and the Tintanic return to the canal this time to raise money for Chichester-based Children on the Edge which works with refugees.

Major Mick at the canal basin

Major Mick said: "Over my last few ventures the general public have been so generous in supporting me. This time I hope again we can raise some money for this worthy cause.

"Millions of Ukrainians have been crossing the borders in Eastern Europe; into Romania and Moldova where Children on the Edge was born and worked closely with local partner organisations between 1990 to 2012.

"In light of the crisis with Russian invasion, local partners of Children on the Edge are providing safe places for arrivals into Moldova and Romania with food, clothing, laundry facilities and beds for Ukrainian refugees. As well as help to plan their onward journeys, access to emotional and trauma support.

"With more refugees expected, they need urgent funds to help support more families."

Children on the Edge, which headquartered in St Pancras, Chichester, has asked for donations for its urgent appeal to support Ukrainian refugee families.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Whilst local people have been generously providing food and clothing, the pressing need at the moment is funding for fuel and electricity to ensure they can heat and run the centre where refugees are being hosted in Chișinău.

"We are also in touch with some of our Romanian contacts and, in the coming hours and days, will be providing further updates on how we can also support Ukrainian refugees arriving there."

An estimated 368,000 people have left the country since Russia launched an invasion last week.

The charity spokesperson added: "Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the Russian invasion in their country and crossing the borders into Romania and Moldova where our local partner organisations are providing food, clothing and shelter."