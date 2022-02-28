How to help Ukrainian refugees: Chichester charity appeals for support

Children on the Edge, which headquartered in St Pancras, Chichester, has asked for donations for its urgent appeal to support Ukrainian refugee families.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Whilst local people have been generously providing food and clothing, the pressing need at the moment is funding for fuel and electricity to ensure they can heat and run the centre where refugees are being hosted in Chișinău.

"We are also in touch with some of our Romanian contacts and, in the coming hours and days, will be providing further updates on how we can also support Ukrainian refugees arriving there."

An estimated 368,000 people have left the country since Russia launched an invasion last week.

The charity spokesperson added: "Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the Russian invasion in their country and crossing the borders into Romania and Moldova where our local partner organisations are providing food, clothing and shelter.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 28: Local residents rush to catch a train evacuating the population to the western regions of Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Ukrainian forces waged battle to hold other major cities. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

"With more refugees expected, they need urgent funds to help support more families."

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.

Other local groups which are coming together as the war wages on across Ukraine include Sanctuary in Chichester.

Gemma Driver, development and communications coordinator for Sanctuary confirmed that the charity is anticipating need to give more support as a result of the ongoing situating in Ukraine.

A meeting is being held at the Swan Inn in Midhurst tonight as plans come together for a convoy to deliver aid to the region.