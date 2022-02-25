The works will include 6-9 West Street which covers the JD Wetherspoon pub, The Dolphin and Anchor - a grade II listed building.

They include plans to repair a crack in the ballroom ceiling as well as a number of structural repairs and improvement to fire safety throughout the building.

Other improvements listed in the planning application (CC/21/03009/LBC) include: Repair/replacement to lathe and plaster ceilings and walls; structural rectification to internal wall and floor; fire upgrades to historic fabric and other 'external works'.

Dolphin and Anchor in West Street

The buildings are predominantly three storey, with some rooms within the roof space. The buildings formerly comprised a hotel which was converted into a terraced unit of shops at ground and first floor level with the majority of the remaining hotel rooms in the upper floors left vacant.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The pub will not close while the work is carried out.

“The repair work will not interfere with the running of the pub.”

In it's conclusion in the application, Hebden Design Studio, on behalf of MKL said: "In the consideration of this case special regard to the desirability of preserving the building, its setting and any features of special architectural or historic interest which it possesses has been given.

"Based on the above assessment, it is considered the proposal complies with the development plan and there are no material considerations that indicate otherwise therefore, subject to