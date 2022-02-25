20mph default speed limit in Chichester agreed by City Council

The motion of the new limit was unanimously agreed upon on Wednesday February 23. SUS-220225-141953001

The new initiative aims to integrate a 20mph default for traffic on Chichester roads to try and make the roads safer in the city.

During the meeting Councillor Maureen Corfield urged for the councillors to consider the motion due to concerns about pedestrian safety in Chicbester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Corfield said that implementing the default would ‘make the area safer and the difference between the current 30mph speed limit and the new proposed 20mph limit as negligible.’

The motion was seconded by Cllr Sarah Quail who said that ‘statistically 100 per cent of people hit by cars at 40mph would die, 90 per cent for 30mph, but only 10 per cent for 20mph.

Cllr Martyn Bell also agreed with the statement, but reiterated the need for the enforcement of the new speed limit rules and alluding that the speed limit on the M25 does not slow down traffic and help keep the motorway safe.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Corfield said: “I am very pleased indeed to have put the case for this initiative and won the support of everymember present at yesterday’s Council,

“This is the first major milestone in my efforts to answer residents call for safer, healthier, more pleasant roads for all of Chichester’s road-users.

“We know how calmer traffic in urban settings give us multiple benefits and they do this with a negligible affect on journey times.

“City Council support means I can now take this initiative forward, co-ordinate a plan and call for its implementation. There are more hurdles to come, but with the strength of this backing,