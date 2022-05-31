Michael McCreadie’s business, Kit Keeper, was designed to help students move in and out of university accommodation each term.

The online platform provides an all-inclusive service that handles boxes, transportation, and storage, keeping things safe while students are between homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael said: "We are very happy to receive the Young Innovators Next Steps Award; it is an amazing opportunity for our growth.

Michael McCreadie

"We want ‘Kit Keeper’ to be the number one student storage company in the UK and hope the funding and support from Innovate UK will propel us to get there.”

The 24-year-old originally scooped the Young Innovator Award in 2021, which recognises young people, aged 18 to 30, with great business ideas who have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs and future leaders in innovation.

Winners of this award receive a £5,000 grant, one-on-one business support, and a living allowance.

Since winning the first award, Michael has raised £400,000, become the official storage provider for several university unions, and has grown his head office team to eight people.

Indro Mukerjee, Innovate UK’s chief executive officer, said: “Innovate UK is committed to inspiring and supporting the next generation of innovators.

"Congratulations to the Young Innovators Next Step award winners and I look forward to seeing their businesses develop even further”.

Innovate UK has called for the next generation of innovators to come forward and apply to be part of the Young Innovators Award 2022/23 cohort. For more information, visit: www.ktn-uk.org/programme/young-innovators-22-23-registration