Chichester named the UK’s cosiest city, according to new study

Chichester has been crowned the UK’s cosiest city for autumn 2025.

The study Betway from looked at the number of independent bookshops, cafes, museums and nature areas per 10,000 people, as well as average autumn rainfall, to create a ‘cosiness factor’ score.

Chichester topped the rankings thanks to its blend of coffee culture, literary charm and green spaces.

With six independent bookshops and 67 cafes, locals and visitors are never short of places to curl up with a hot drink or a good read.

The city also boasts 15 parks and nature areas, giving residents plenty of scenic spots to watch the changing leaves. Chichester’s museums add another layer of cultural comfort, securing it an overall cosiness score of 8.12.

Brighton was named the second cosiest city. Despite recording the highest average rainfall in the top ten at 308mm, the seaside city makes up for it with 267 cafes, 12 bookshops and an impressive 56 museums.

The rain, researchers suggest, only adds to the atmosphere, making Brighton a prime spot for those who like to spend autumn afternoons indoors.

Third place went to Wells in Somerset, the smallest location in the top ten with just over 11,000 residents. It scored highly thanks to its eight parks and 22 cafes, proving that size does not matter when it comes to cosiness.

Bath and Inverness completed the top five. Bath stood out for its historic Roman Baths and Jane Austen Centre, along with 154 cafes and 30 green spaces. Inverness was the only Scottish city in the ranking, offering two independent bookshops, 71 cafes and 20 parks to its residents.

The top ten was rounded off by Canterbury, Ely, Chester, York and Winchester.

Researchers say the findings highlight how, even as the days grow darker and wetter, cities across the UK are brimming with places to find comfort and enjoy the season.