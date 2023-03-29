Chichester planning applications – week 12, March 15 to March 22, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 15 to March 22, 2023.

Bepton

SDNP/23/01085/TCA: 2 Bepton Grange, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no ash tree.

SDNP/22/05913/HOUS: Streamfield, Back Lane, Bignor. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool and pool house.

Chichester

CC/23/00078/FUL: Phase 9A, Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Proposed alterations to 2 no bin stores for Block A, B and C. OS grid ref 486704/106370.

CC/23/00132/TCA: 18 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to pollard height by 2m (past previous pollard points) and all sectors by 1.5m (past previous pollard points) on 1 no Lime tree (1), height reduce by 1.5m and reduce all sectors by 0.5m on 1 no. Holly tree (3) and 1 no Laburnum tree (5), height reduce by 2m and reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no bay tree (4) and 1 no apple tree (7), height reduce by 0.5m and reduce all sectors by 0.5m on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (6) and 1 no birch tree (16), height reduce by 2m and reduce north, east and west sectors by 1m on 1 no ornamental cherry tree (8), height reduce by 3.5m and reduce south sector by 2m and west and east sectors by 1.5m on 1 no silver birch tree (9), height reduce by 1.5m, reduce all sectors by 2m and crown thin by 25 per cent on 1 no fig tree (10), fell 2 no sycamore tree (12 & 13), reduce north sector by 0.5m on 1 no European plum tree (14), height reduce by 1.5m and reduce north sector by 1.5m on 1 no fig tree (15), height reduce by 3.5m and reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no bay tree (17), height reduce by 0.5m on 1 no lilac tree (18), height reduce by 2m and reduce all sectors by 1.5m on 1 no Pittosporum tree (19) and height reduce by 4m and reduce all sectors by 2m on 1 no holly tree (20). OS grid ref 487043/104554.

CC/23/00192/ADV: 15 South Street. 1 no wooden A-Board located outside of shop during opening hours. OS grid ref 486034/104718

CC/23/00181/PA14J: Jetpac Works, Spur Road. Provision of PV panels on 3 pitched roofs of one building at Oldham Seals.

OS grid ref 487553/104269.

CC/23/00478/LBC: Boots Opticians 76 – 77 North Street. 1 no non-illuminated Boots Opticians text and logo sign 1 no non-illuminated store address no 76 to 77 sign. OS grid ref 486100/104923.

CC/23/00485/DOM: 40 Washington Street. Replacement of existing 3 no UPVC windows and double doors with white painted slimline timber windows on ground and first floor rear and side elevations. Insertion of grey aluminium bifold doors into existing widened and lowered window opening on side (south) elevation. OS grid ref 485857/105409.

CC/23/00554/TPA: 15 Peacock Close. Crown reduce 1 no field maple tree by 40 per cent. Subject to 99/00320/TPO. OS grid ref 487021/106018.

CC/23/00596/TCA: St Mary’s Hospital, St Martin’s Square. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m and widths by 4m on 1 no cherry tree. OS grid ref 486237/104937.

Donnington

D/23/00534/PLD: 3 Ferry Drive. Rear roof dormer extension and loft conversion. OS grid ref 485700/103139.

Duncton

SDNP/23/00081/FUL: Land Near Claremont House, Burton Park. Replacement of existing package treatment plant (PTP) within the same compound, with removal of redundant plant and restoration of site.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00224/DOM: Arti-Esco, West Bracklesham Drive. Replacement of existing balcony, access doors and windows along rear elevation with staircase to rear of the property. OS grid ref 480121/96572.

EWB/23/00553/DOM: Pencott, 18 Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay. Extensions and alterations. OS grid ref 480815/96728.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/05551/HOUS: Old Post Office, Lower Street. Single-storey rear extension, 1 no balcony with alterations to fenestration to south-east elevation and construction of detached garage/carport with room above and installation of solar panels on roof.

Harting

SDNP/23/01042/LIS: Home Farm Buildings, Uppark, South Harting. Reuse of Home Farm buildings at Uppark to create a dwelling, tourist accommodation and an estate office with provision for archive storage together with access, parking, new trees and hedges.

SDNP/23/01135/TCA: East Harting Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no Laburnum tree.

SDNP/23/00795/TCA: Herringdean, Heyshott Street, Heyshott. Notification of intention to fell 1 no beech tree.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/05971/HOUS: 237 Gosdensheath Farm, Gosden Heath Lane. Demolition of single storey side extension, front and rear porch structures and detached modern garage building. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear covered link between house and outbuilding. Alterations to fenestration. Change of use of existing outbuildings to create ancillary annexe accommodation and yoga studio including alterations to fenestration and installation of solar PV panels. Erection of single storey outbuilding to create mitigation bat habitat and landscaping of site.

SDNP/22/05972/LIS: 237 Gosdensheath Farm, Gosden Heath Lane. Demolition of single-storey side extension, front and rear porch structures and detached modern garage building. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear covered link between house and outbuilding. Alterations to fenestration and internal alterations to ground and first floor. Change of use of existing outbuildings to create ancillary annexe accommodation and yoga studio including alterations to fenestration and installation of solar PV panels. Erection of single storey outbuilding to create mitigation bat habitat and landscaping of site.

Loxwood

LX/23/00429/FUL: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green. Retrospective installation of 15 no electric horse box hook up points. OS grid ref 504917/128822.

LX/23/00432/FUL: Loxwood Post Office, Guildford Road. Change of use of former post office and shop to residential in conjunction with the existing dwelling. OS grid ref 503811/131504.

Lynchmere

LM/23/00556/TPA: Rose Villa, 23 New Road, Camelsdale. Reduce height by 4m, reduce south and east sectors by 3m, reduce north and west sectors by 2.5m and removal/lifting of deadwood on 1 no oak tree (T5) subject to LM/99/00630/TPO. OS grid ref 488559/132308.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/01060/TPO: 9 Goodwood Close. Re-pollard 2 no Acer Pseudoplatanus (T1 and T2) back to previous points. Fell 1 no Chamaecyparis Lawsoniana.

SDNP/23/01093/TPO: 39 Heathfield Park. Remove 1 no branch on lower south sector, reduce height by up to 3.5m and all sectors by up to 2.5m and crown thin by 20 per cent on 1 no oak tree (quoted as T1). Subject to 64/00670/TPO.

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00636/TPA: Southwood 13, Ifoldhurst, Ifold. Fell 1 no oak tree (T2) subject to 88/00784/TPO. OS grid ref 502443/130767.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00368/HOUS: Heathcroft, London Road, Hill Brow. Installation of a ground mount solar PV system consisting of 24 panels.

SDNP/23/01006/TPO: New Croft, London Road. Crown reduce by up to 30 per cent on 1 no beech tree (T1) subject to RG/07/00064/TPO.

Selsey

SY/23/00597/PA1A: 19 The Close. Single-storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension – 5.75m (b) maximum height – 2.90m (c) height of eaves – 2.90m. OS grid ref 486627/93540.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00475/PA3Q: Land South Of 22 Chalk Lane. Change of use of agricultural building from agriculture to 1 no dwelling (C3 use class). OS grid ref. 485213/97042.

SI/23/00515/FUL: Chalk Lane Nursery, 17A Chalk Lane. Partial demolition of existing greenhouse replaced with commercial unit. OS grid ref 485152/96920.

SI/23/00601/FUL: Zsaras Yard, Highleigh Road. Change of use of the land to use as a travelling show persons yard. OS grid ref 484559/98218.

Southbourne

SB/23/00434/DOM: Critchfield, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single-storey rear extension with pitched roof, single storey and two storey side extension with hipped roof. OS grid ref 476677/105595.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/01050/TCA: Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Notification of intention to fell 1 no tulip tree (T1).

Westbourne

WE/23/00621/TPA: Silverlock Place, Commonside. Fell 1 no willow tree (T1) subject to WE/03/01072/TPO. OS grid ref 475712/108171.

West Itchenor

WI/23/00518/DOM: Church Corner, Itchenor Road. Garage building with associated landscaping including regrading land and reduce height of existing retaining wall. OS grid ref 479915/100702.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/00753/FUL: Carrabee House, Dunford Hollow. Change of use of domestic annexe to allow flexibility for its use by tourists as well as the existing ancillary use as permitted by SDNP/14/06088/HOUS. No internal or external alterations or additions are proposed.

West Wittering

WW/23/00310/TCA: West Wittering Church Room, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no elm (T0247), 2 no sycamore trees (T0548 and T0549) and remove lower 4 limbs on 1 no sycamore tree (T0550). OS grid ref 477794/98488.