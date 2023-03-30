The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 22 to March 29, 2023.

Birdham

BI/23/00640/DOM: Farne House, Court Barn Road. Glazed link between extension and pool house, and minor fenestration changes to main house. OS grid ref 482287/100957.

Bosham

BO/23/00036/DOM: 11 M'tongue Avenue. Single-storey rear extension. OS grid ref 481462/105266.

Bury

SDNP/23/01202/FUL: Hillside Nursery, Bury Common. Demolition of existing glasshouses and associated horticultural structures and erection of 7 no C3 residential dwellings and 7 no commercial workspace suites (class E(g)), including access landscaping and associated works at Hillside Nursery Bury Common Bury RH20 1NR. (Amendments to plans, elevations and materials as approved under reference SDNP/21/05619/FUL).

SDNP/22/05725/FUL: Land North of Junction With B2138, Bury Road. Construction of 1 no. underground dwelling.

Chichester

CC/23/00106/FUL: Timpson, Tesco Extra, Timpson, Fishbourne Road East. Replacement kiosk/pod. OS grid ref 484573/104576

CC/23/00107/ADV: Timpson, Tesco Extra, Timpson Fishbourne Road East. 3 no internally illuminated fascia signs and 4 no non-illuminated fascia signs. OS grid ref 484573/104576.

CC/23/00442/DOM: 56 York Road. Replacement single-storey flat-roofed rear extension. OS grid ref 487064/104456.

CC/23/00444/PLD: 2 Blenheim Gardens. Change use of internal detached garage to habitable accommodation, works to include removal of existing garage door replacing with half height brick wall with window above. OS grid ref 487407/104567.

CC/23/00487/PLD: 7 Bristol Gardens. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include dormer and 2 no rooflights on rear and 2 no rooflights on front roof elevations. Front extension of existing attached garage. OS grid ref 485602/106610.

CC/23/00542/FUL: 1 Christ Church Buildings, 30A Southgate. Refurbishment of current Class E commercial unit to create a new restaurant including redecoration of the existing external timber window frames, door and associated timber architraves, fanlights and shop fascia/sign and installation of new extraction ventilation system with ductwork to side elevation. OS grid ref 486023/104513.

CC/23/00543/ADV: 1 Christ Church Buildings, 30A Southgate. 1 no non-illuminated fascia sign. OS grid ref 486023/104513.

CC/23/00623/LBC: 23 Washington Street. Replace existing kitchen window with door, replace existing rear door with a window, replace windows to rear elevation to timber sash windows, internal alterations to form first floor bathroom and smaller rear bedrooms, relocate and reuse internal doors, remove blocked fireplace in the kitchen, provide a new boiler and central heating – variation of condition 2 of Listed Building Consent CC/22/02865/LBC – change to front garden levels, new small garden wall, new French drain and making good of the existing wall. OS grid ref 485814/105358.

CC/23/00642/ADV: HH Keys Estates Ltd, 64 North Street. Regulation 7 signage application for 1 no projecting sign. OS grid ref 486106/105051.

CC/23/00662/DOM: 70 Worcester Road. Replacement of existing conservatory and side lean to with single storey rear and side extensions and porch improvements (alternative proposal previously approved under CC/21/01219/DOM). OS grid ref 485534/106459.

CC/23/00666/DOM: 19 Jubilee Road. Single-storey side extension. OS grid ref 486493/105230.

CC/23/00661/DOM: 81 Grove Road. Single-storey rear extension. OS grid ref 486658/104269.

CC/23/00685/ADV: 37 South Street. 1 no non-illuminated fascia sign,1 no non-illuminated projecting sign and new paint finish to shop front. OS grid ref 486020/104581.

CC/23/00686/FUL: Jackson Stops And Staff, 37 South Street. Installation of demountable security gates. OS grid ref 486020/104581.

Duncton

SDNP/23/00803/HOUS: The Old Post House, A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common. Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump.

SDNP/23/00804/LIS: The Old Post House, A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common. Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/00007/FUL: Penrhos, Flat 2, Hollist Lane. Second floor extension and conversion to partial roof area.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00102/DOM: South House East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing conservatory, shed and 1 no existing dormer on east elevation, replaced with single storey side extension. Replacements of UPVC windows throughout. Re-cladding of the property in charred/blackened timber boarding to replace existing purple fibre cement boarding. Construction of a single-storey workshop outbuilding in front garden. OS grid ref 480701/96226.

EWB/23/00692/DOM: Spinnakers Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Proposed dormer. OS grid ref 479757/96751.

Fernhurst

SDNP/23/01174/LDP: Parkfield House, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Proposed indoor swimming pool and home gym.

SDNP/22/05816/HOUS: Fordley Barn, Oeborne Lane. Installation of 15 no solar panels on a south facing roof – plus battery storage internally.

SDNP/23/01334/LIS: Fordley Barn, Oeborne Lane. Installation of 15 no solar panels on a south facing roof – plus battery storage internally.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00393/DOM: Mill Lodge, Mill Lane. Proposed single-storey rear extension, revised fenestration and proposed change of use of existing garage/studio for use as store/studio with alterations to fenestration and roof. OS grid ref 483788/104651.

Harting

SDNP/23/01190/HOUS: The Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Internal alterations to include reconfiguration of ground floor accommodation, new en-suite on first floor, enhancements to the facade and numerous repairs.

SDNP/23/01191/LIS: The Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Internal alterations to include reconfiguration of ground floor accommodation, new en-suite on first floor, enhancements to the facade and numerous repairs.

Kirdford

KD/23/00660/TCA: Irelands House, Village Road. Notification of intention to fell 3 no conifer trees (01) and coppice 1 no small hazel tree (01). OS grid ref 501734/126664.

SDNP/23/00968/HOUS: Stable Cottage, Hawkhurst Court. Ground floor rear extension, roof extension and raised height of roof, first floor extension and extension to existing dormer with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/00588/FUL: The Watermill, Halfway Bridge. Change of use from office to residential to provide 1 no two bedroom unit with various alterations including new staircases, windows, doors and balustrading.

SDNP/23/00613/HOUS: Hollihurst, Hollihurst Road. Proposed single-storey side extension.

SDNP/23/01119/PA14J: Redens, Surrey Road. Proposed roof mounted solar panels.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/01126/APNB: Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane. Agricultural barn.

Lynchmere

SDNP/23/00710/TCA: High Meadow, Danley Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 4m on 1 no oak tree (T1) and fell 1 no oak tree (T2).

SDNP/23/00496/LDE: Marley Copse, Marley Common. Existing lawful development certificate to confirm that the single storey rear extension and two storey front extension granted by virtue of planning permission FH/11/00362/DOM can be constructed.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/01056/TPO: 2 Cavalier Close. Reduce height by 3m, reduce north, east and south sectors by 3m, reduce west sector by 2m and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no pine tree (T7) subject to MI/86/00684/TPO.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/00606/FUL: Fisher Street Farm, Fisher Street. Change of use of land as an enclosed dog training/exercise facility.

SDNP/23/01117/APNB: Land at Manor Cottages, Lower Diddlesfold Farm, Diddlesfold Lane. Agricultural Barn.

North Mundham

NM/23/00562/FUL: Southgate Farm, Fisher Lane. Construction of 1 no dwelling, car port and associated works – dwelling to replace existing agricultural building (alterative to permission NM/22/01620/FUL). OS grid ref 487244/101433.

Petworth

SDNP/23/01128/LIS: 332 Grove Street. Replacement French doors to south elevation.

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00626/PA6ABE: Boundary Lands, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Replacement of an existing cabin to the rear of the Boundary Lands with a building for storage of agricultural machinery. OS grid ref 499250/132696.

Rogate

SDNP/23/00881/HOUS: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Retrospective application for creation of a walled vegetable garden.

Selsey

SY/23/00696/DOM: 5 Vincent Road. Extension of the existing garage and conversion of the garage into a habitable room with rooflight. OS grid ref 484964/92718.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00264/DOM: Willowdene, Fletchers Lane. Alterations and extensions to detached dwelling to provide elderly persons accommodation, conversion of garage to kitchen and dining room, first floor extension to provide bathroom, bedroom and balcony, single storey extension to provide garages and workshop. OS grid ref 484724/99475.

SI/23/00439/TPA: Old Mill House, Mill Lane. Crown reduce by 15 per cent on 1 no yew tree (1,TPO'd as T23) and reduce height by 20 per cent (approx 4m) on 1 no poplar tree (2) within group, G3. Both trees subject to SI/76/00937/TPO. OS grid ref 486137/97327

SI/23/00586/DOM: Hunters Keep, 17C Chalk Lane. Single-storey side extension. OS grid ref 485146/96967.

Singleton

SDNP/23/01227/TCA: Grooms Yard. Notification of intention to fell 9 no sycamore trees.

Southbourne

SB/23/00550/DOM: Montrose, 117 Stein Road. Demolish existing garage and replace with ancillary annexe. OS grid ref 476899/106483.

SB/23/00659/LBC: Nutbourne House, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Removal of 1 no ground floor window on west elevation, removal of chimney walls in kitchen and removal of wall between the kitchen and the dining room. OS grid ref 477847/105469.

Tillington

SDNP/23/00824/HOUS: 5 Park Terrace. Re-roofing works. Replacement and alteration of modern window and reconfiguration of ground floor layout.

Westhampnett

WH/23/00632/DOM: 5 Burgess Close. Single-storey flat-roofed extension. OS grid ref 487819/106430.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/00988/HOUS: Edgefield, Highstanding Lane. Conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation.

West Wittering

WW/23/00536/DOM: Reiska, 12 Russell Road. Erection of incidental outbuilding to form store/workshop. OS grid ref 479370/97433.

WW/23/00567/FUL: West Wittering Estate PLC, Public Conveniences, Pound Road. Demolition of existing WC block and associated outbuilding, demolition of lifeguard building, removal of storage containers, re-siting of 2 no. beach huts and erection of a replacement building to accommodate new toilet facilities, operational and lifeguard facilities, associated landscaping and realignment of road. OS grid ref 476959/98059.

