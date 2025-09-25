Chichester pupils honoured by David Attenborough for wildlife award

Chichester primary pupils have been praised for their commitment to wildlife.

Year 3 pupils at Chidham Parochial Primary School have been recognised for their remarkable commitment to the natural world after receiving a prestigious national award signed by Sir David Attenborough.

The school has been officially celebrated for its outstanding efforts to support wildlife and inspire a love of nature in its pupils.

Following their participation in the Generation Wild programme last year, Chidham was presented with a Schools For Nature certificate, a mark of excellence awarded to schools that embed outdoor learning into daily life.

Children took part in a wide range of activities including habitat creation, wildlife observation and nature-based projects designed to nurture curiosity, empathy and environmental responsibility.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Year 3 pupils,” said Mrs Inskip, their class teacher.

“They’ve shown such enthusiasm and care for the natural world. This award is a testament to their hard work and the positive impact of outdoor learning."

Teachers say the benefits have been clear, with pupils more engaged in lessons and developing a stronger sense of community.

Mrs Inskip added: “Year 3 have planted wildflowers, built bug hotels and spent time observing local habitats. It has been incredible to see how these experiences have helped them grow, not just academically but emotionally too."

Forest School sessions, led by Mrs Webb, have given children across all year groups the chance to build resilience, regulate emotions and connect deeply with their surroundings.

“The Generation Wild project included really engaging learning experiences,” Mrs Webb explained. “Each week I introduced new tasks, and the children then took ownership of them in their Forest School time.

“They were eager to get involved and could see the positive impact on our local environment.”

As part of the Schools For Nature campaign, Chidham is proudly displaying its certificate and hopes to inspire other schools to follow its lead.

The staff remain committed to embedding outdoor learning across the curriculum, believing that with nature as both classroom and teacher, children can flourish in every sense.