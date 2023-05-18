Residents and businesses in the Chichester district who are interested in purchasing affordable solar panels, are being reminded to register their interest in the Solar Together scheme before applications close on May 26.

Earlier this spring, Chichester District Council teamed up with iChoosr and West Sussex County Council to relaunch Solar Together in the Chichester District.

This popular group-buying scheme helps residents and both small and medium-sized businesses to purchase high quality solar panels and batteries at a competitive price.

Households whose properties are thought to be suitable for the scheme have been contacted by letter to make them aware of the opportunity.

Registration is closing soon for Solar Together scheme

However, anyone who is interested in joining the scheme can register their interest, with no obligation to purchase, at www.solartogether.co.uk/chichester

After the registration deadline of May 26, a reverse ‘auction’ will take place in which approved solar installers will bid for the work — the most competitive offer, from these pre-vetted installers, will win the auction.

Following this, those who have registered their interest will be emailed a personal recommendation for their property based on the details provided during registration, which will include the costs and specifications for a complete solar panel installation.

Residents and businesses can then decide whether they would like to accept the recommendation, with no obligation to continue.

They have four weeks to accept, and if they do so, the winning installer will contact them to survey their roof and set an installation date.

It is planned that all installations should then be completed within six months of accepting the quote.

Installations will generally not need planning permission, although in some cases — such as in Conservation Areas and on Listed Buildings — planning permission may be required.

For planning advice please visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planningpermission

If residents already have solar panels installed on their home, they can also register to have battery storage added to their existing solar panels to maximise the benefits of their system.