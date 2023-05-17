Properties for sale in Chichester: 'Immaculate' listed town house is a piece of old Chichester

With a central location in the very heart of the city, Lion Street House is a prime five bedroom property with Chichester Heritage Award under its belt, following extensive modernisation and remodelling work undertaken by the current owners. that extensive refit means the house comes with everything a modern family needs to live in comfort and style.

Alongside the five bedrooms, the new owners will also benefit from three bathrooms, several reception rooms and private parking, as well as a city centre location which leaves potential new buyers just 100 yards out from the retail centre and less than a mile away from the railway station.