The town house comes with five bedrooms and several bathrooms.
The town house comes with five bedrooms and several bathrooms.

Properties for sale in Chichester: 'Immaculate' listed town house is a piece of old Chichester

A grade-2 listed town house with five bedrooms and roots stretching back to the early 1720s, this £2,750,000 property is a real slice of old Chichester.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th May 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:36 BST

With a central location in the very heart of the city, Lion Street House is a prime five bedroom property with Chichester Heritage Award under its belt, following extensive modernisation and remodelling work undertaken by the current owners. that extensive refit means the house comes with everything a modern family needs to live in comfort and style.

Alongside the five bedrooms, the new owners will also benefit from three bathrooms, several reception rooms and private parking, as well as a city centre location which leaves potential new buyers just 100 yards out from the retail centre and less than a mile away from the railway station.

To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk, where the property is listed by Knight Frank.

The house is said to date back to the 18th century - and its Georgian heritage breathes through all of its perfectly proportioned walls.

Listed townhouse is a slice of old Chichester

The house is said to date back to the 18th century - and its Georgian heritage breathes through all of its perfectly proportioned walls. Photo: contrib

The property's gorgeous gardens

Listed townhouse is a slice of old Chichester

The property's gorgeous gardens Photo: contrib

Despite the property's heritage the current owners have conducted extensive modernisation works

Listed townhouse is a slice of old Chichester

Despite the property's heritage the current owners have conducted extensive modernisation works Photo: contrib

The property oozes character and Georgian charm

Listed townhouse is a slice of old Chichester

The property oozes character and Georgian charm Photo: contrib

