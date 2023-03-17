Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester revealed as one of the filming locations for David Attenborough's Wild Isles

Chichester has been confirmed as one of the filming locations for episode 2 of David Attenborough’s Wild Isles, which airs this Sunday.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT

Unlike Sir David Attenborough’s work with the BBC, Wild Isles pays tribute to the wildlife and fauna right on our doorstep – which means some viewers might recognise the landscapes on show.

Filmed over a period of two years, the show gives viewers a whirlwind tour of the UK’s animal life, much of which is threatened by a lack of forestry.

Chichester was among the regions shot for episode two of the hit series, which treats viewers to a collage of breath-taking views from all over the country. The show’s flowering forest was shot near the Sussex city, with another shot of purple emperor butterflies captured elsewhere in Sussex.

A red squirrel
A red squirrel
A red squirrel

A scene featuring fallow deer was also shot close by, in Sussex, and another scene, which shows a honey buzzard, was shot in neighbouring Hampshire.

For a full list of filming locations, click here.

