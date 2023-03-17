Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire service and police called after car crashes into Indian restaurant in Westergate

Emergency services – including the fire service and police force – were called after a car crashed into an Indian restaurant in Westergate, pictures show.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

The images, sent by Jack Chiverton, show emergency services personnel outside the Basmati Indian Restaurant on Nyton Road, Westergate, this afternoon. One of the walls of the restaurant appears to have been significantly damaged by the collision.

Slow traffic has been reported in the area, and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Today at 1.02pm we were called to a road traffic collision in Nyton Road, Westergate.

Part of the restaurant was damaged
Part of the restaurant was damaged
Part of the restaurant was damaged

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine and a heavy rescue tender from Chichester, one fire engine from Storrington, and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car driven into a restaurant with a person trapped inside. Firefighters removed the person from the vehicle.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“The crews left the scene at 2.15pm.”

Traffic has been diverted around the incident
Traffic has been diverted around the incident
Traffic has been diverted around the incident

Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene
