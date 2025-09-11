Chichester Toolstation store to host supplier roadshow - free breakfasts and giveaways on offer

A Toolstation roadshow is set to bring top trade brands to the West Sussex City this September.

Toolstation Chichester will host leading trade brands including DeWalt, Bosch, CT1, Forgefix and Luceco on Tuesday 16 September, as part of the retailer’s spring and summer 2025 supplier roadshow.

The nationwide initiative gives tradespeople the opportunity to explore new products, watch live demonstrations, trial tools first-hand and receive expert advice directly from suppliers.

Since April, Toolstation has taken the roadshow to 60 stores across the UK, with around 15 suppliers involved overall and at least five present at each event. Alongside demonstrations and technical support, visitors can expect free goody bags, exclusive promotions and competitions.

Toolstation Chichester at Unit 1E, Portfield Trade Center, Bognor Road, Chichester, PO19 8NS.

The events are supported by Fix Radio, who will be on site in Chichester running giveaways, hosting games and offering free Greggs breakfasts to attendees.

Customers visiting on the day will also benefit from a 10% discount on purchases over £75, while Toolstation is running a prize draw to win a tool hamper worth more than £200.

Entry is by donation to Macmillan Cancer Support, the retailer’s charity partner, which raised more than £660,000 in 2024.

In addition to major suppliers, delivery app TradeKart and payment technology company SumUp will be represented.

Toolstation recently partnered with TradeKart to offer one-hour delivery on more than 10,000 products, while its SumUp partnership provides tradespeople with portable card readers to simplify payments.

Geoff Cook, Trade Business Partner at Toolstation, said: “With an already busy schedule in place, it can be challenging for our customers to stay up to date on the latest developments and trends in the industry.

"By gathering leading trade brands in one place and bringing their expertise across the country, we hope to provide our customers with new information, top tips and advice required to get the job done right.

"We look forward to welcoming local trade communities into our stores throughout this period, including those in West Sussex.”

The Chichester roadshow will take place at Toolstation Chichester, Unit 1E, Portfield Trade Center, Bognor Road, PO19 8NS.