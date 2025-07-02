A Turkish restaurant in Chichester has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piddes in Chichester, which serves an Anatolian dish dating back thousands of years, has been listed for sale.

The Turkish restaurant opened its doors in Monday, April 17, 2023. They took over the former GBK site in Chichester Gate, with the business is kitted out with a fully-stocked bar and a huge pizza oven, shipped over from Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a listing has appeared for Piddes following a short stint in the West Sussex City.

Piddes in Chichester has been listed for sale.

Part of the listing reads: “For sale at the negotiable price of £120,000, ownership of the leasehold includes all stock, along with the availability of financial accounts.

"The restaurant occupies a supremely advantageous spot close to local amenities, offering not just a successful existing enterprise, but also potential for alternative use.

"Invest in a fully fitted establishment, ready for operation without requiring any major renovations. The restaurant prides itself on operating a clean and hygienic environment, holding a top food hygiene rating of 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The premises are well-maintained with a bright, inviting exterior that augments its welcoming atmosphere.

"Operating for over one year in this short time, we have built up an outstanding reputation and loyal customer base.

"The establishment is currently operational between 11:30 am to 10 pm seven days a week.

"Also, a partnership with Deliveroo and JustEat delivery platforms is in place, widening the customer base and enabling accessibility for all.”

You can find the listing for Piddes at www.rightbiz.co.uk/buy_business/for_sale/617223_west_sussex.html.