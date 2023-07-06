Chichester University's teacher training courses rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Teacher training courses at the University of Chichester have been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, following an inspection earlier this year.

The inspection evaluated teacher training programmes for prospective primary and secondary school teachers across a range of areas, including the quality of the training itself and the quality of leadership on the courses.

Inspectors met with a range of course leaders, including the head of education, programme phase and partnership leads, and subject tutors, as well as 68 trainees, 44 mentors, 15 early career teachers, and 27 senior leaders and headteachers.

They praised the university’s ‘comprehensive’ curriculum, which leaves trainees well-equipped for the varied and often challenging circumstances of a real school environment: "Trainees flourish at this provider, where they develop into skilled and knowledgeable global citizens,” the report says.

Both kinds of training were praised with equal enthusiasm. Primary level teacher training was lauded for “a laser focus on high-quality provision”, while secondary level training was described as “exceptionally ambitious”, equipping trainees with a “deep and comprehensive knowledge of how pupils learn.”

University staff were delighted with the result, which makes good on a lengthy history of teacher-training excellence: ““Securing a double ‘outstanding’ for our teacher education programmes is a clear acknowledgement of our ‘pursuit of excellence’ for our trainees. We are committed to supplying schools across the region with inspiring new teachers,” Professor Jane Longmore, university vice chancellor said.

Dr Chris Shelton, Co-Director of the Institute of Education and Social Sciences at the University of Chichester added: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the strength of our programmes and the excellent support that our partnership schools give our students.”

The University of Chichester has trained teachers for more than 180 years, ever since it was founded as a training cottage by William Otter, Bishop of Chichester in 1839. Students can work towards degree or PGCE courses in primary or secondary level education, which will give them Qualified Teacher Status and equip them to work in any school in England or Wales.

It works with more than 250 primary schools, over 100 secondary schools and seven teaching alliances across seven local authorities. At the time of the inspection, there were 151 secondary age-phase and 323 primary age-phase trainees on the courses.