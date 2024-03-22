Children's theatre in Hastings gets major funding grant

Spun Glass Theatre is an award-winning theatre production company that currently runs the Stade Hall, in Hastings Old Town, and the Mini Playhouse at White Rock.

Co-Creative Directors Ross Drury and Dan Hutton explained: “We run the Stade Hall and the Mini Playhouse. Spun Glass Theatre is a theatre company that centres on cultural activities for early years. We make plays for children and parents and run a range of workshops for children.

"The Mini Playhouse is an amazing children’s theatre just opposite the Source Park on the seafront. In there we have a sensory cloud ceiling theatre and a workshop space for early years activity. we wanted a space that could host audiences for children’s theatre in the best possible way in a safe environment. For us it is about creating a destination point for parents, children and families.

This is an amazing opportunity for us, and it means that we will soon be able to open up the Mini Playhouse to young families, in the Hastings and St Leonards area for free more frequently this year.

“It will allow us to open up the Mini Playhouse five days a week in the afternoons for free. We will be working with multiple children’s practitioners to carry out some exciting playful work and to make sure it is accessible for everybody.

“Stade Hall is home to lots of events and workshops such as craft fairs and belly dancing. We also have Classroom on the Coast which runs sourdough bread making workshops.

“One of our charitable aims is to make this something that contributes to families in Hastings. If you have a family gathering or birthday and you want to use the Stade Hall, you can use it for free if it is available at the time.

"A lot of work and ideas have happened over the last ten years. We have some big plans for this funding, which we hope to implement later in the Spring.”

You can find out more about what is happening at Spun Glass Theatre by visiting their website or following their social media pages. If you would like to use the Stade Hall or the Mini Playhouse you can email [email protected].

Have you read? Hastings Tesco to launch Ikea click and collect service

Have you read? Ten year plan to regenerate Hastings with £20 million funding

1 . Spun Glass Theatre's Mini Playhouse venue on Hastings seafront, White Rock. Spun Glass Theatre's Mini Playhouse venue on Hastings seafront, White Rock. Photo: staff

2 . Co-Creative Directors of Spun Glass Theatre in Hastings: Ross Drury (left) and Dan Hutton. Co-Creative Directors of Spun Glass Theatre in Hastings: Ross Drury (left) and Dan Hutton. Photo: staff

3 . Spun Glass Theatre's Mini Playhouse venue on Hastings seafront, White Rock. Spun Glass Theatre's Mini Playhouse venue on Hastings seafront, White Rock. Photo: staff