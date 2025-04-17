Chilgrove pub could be named best in West Sussex as nominations come flooding in

The White Horse in Chilgrove is in the running for a prestigious award.

The White Horse, in Chilgrove, could be named the best pub in the UK after being shortlisted in this year’s National Pub and Bar Awards.

The awards, which take place every year, evaluate each and every stage of a customer’s journey through the pub – from the service, to the design, to the marketing – in order to celebrate the country’s best boozers.

It’s an exciting process, but nominees will have to wait until a final celebration ceremony on June 24 to find out if they made the cut. As well the regional finalists, the ceremony will also launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.

Sam Theobald, General Manager, The White Horse says: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for the best pub in West Sussex. We care passionately and work so hard to give our valued guests the very best food, drink and hospitality experience possible, so to be recognised at these prestigious awards means such a lot.”

Tristan O’Hana, Judge, National Pub & Bar Awards says: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple, we want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to the fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“Seeing as a Butcombe Group site took the top honour at the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards, it’s no wonder they’ve been shortlisted for so many County Winner accolades. The group continues to lead the charge with its Butcombe Boutique Inns collection, setting the standard for so many pubs with rooms across the country. We wish them all the best at the final.”