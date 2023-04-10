Chocolate eggs, rocky road brownies and cupcakes - your pictures of Easter in Sussex
We asked you for pictures of your Easter egg hauls this year and you delivered – with everything from rocky road brownies to cupcakes in the mix, Sussex residents really pushed the boat out when it came to sweet treats this year.
Reader Joanna Verdon sent us this photo of her family's Easter haul. To complement her family's chocolate eggs, Joanna Vernon made these delicious looking rocky road brownies. Melissa Gibbons' pooch celebrates Easter with a dog-friendly egg. Reader Gem McLoughlin said she didn't buy a single Easter egg this year, opting instead to experiment with making her own. She and her children made their own eggs for themselves and friends.
"We plan on adding food colouring to white chocolate to decorate, and filling the inside with bits of cake, a little bit of Biscoff spread with some surprise sprinkles," she said. Looks like Gems chocolates were a roaring success - this is what they looked like after they cooled in their baking mold. Plenty of Easter fun was had at reader Charley Barrett's house An array of chocolatey treats enjoyed by reader Kerrie Smith and her family. Dee Thorpe with her Easter chocolate Reader Ona Knep enjoyed these deliciously creative cupcakes - one of which seems to depict a bunny tunnelling into a hole Easter eggs and chocolate treats sent in by reader Ona Knep