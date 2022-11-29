Gatwick Airport has issued important advice for Sussex residents who give or receive drones as presents this Christmas.

The airport is reminding people that it is illegal to fly drones within 5km of Gatwick Airport, including some nearby parks, event venues and residential properties.

Gatwick is urging drone hobbyists to check the rules and restrictions for flying them and said people with a valid reason for flying one within the restricted zone can apply for a permit at gatwickairport.com/drones.

Graham Alder, head of Aerodrome, Gatwick Airport, said: “Drones are great fun and can be fantastic bits of kit for a whole range of activities, and we want to help people enjoy their drones safely and responsibly. For obvious reasons there are a number of rules and restrictions around flying drones near airports.”

Gatwick Airport is reminding people that it is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport. Image: Google Street View

Owners might also need to register via the Civil Aviation Authority website before flying.

Jonathan Nicholson, UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said: “We absolutely want people to enjoy using their drones but breaking the UK Dronecode and failing to fly responsibly could result in criminal prosecution, including imprisonment. Anyone operating a drone must do so responsibly and observe all relevant rules and regulations. The rules for flying drones are designed to keep everybody safe.”

The airport said police deal with more than 200 reports per year of people flying drones within the 5km restricted flight zone surrounding the airport. This offence can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

