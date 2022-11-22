A spokesperson for Horsham District Council said: "Everyone is invited to come along and meet our panto stars on November 26 at our Cinder’s Christmas Cracker event at the Carfax bandstand where they will give a live performance and there will be music and carols and a special performance from Olivier Award winning actor George Maguire.

"There will be carol singing at the Market Square Christmas tree and throughout the town, the chance to join Santa on the Steam Bus, Raymond Briggs’ Snowman will be ‘walking in the air’ at the Swan Walk Shopping Centre and our market stalls will be full of Christmas gift ideas and local festive produce.”The town has been lit up with Christmas lights since the weekend, although, said the spokesperson “there is no actual Christmas lights switch on event.”