Christmas in Little Chelsea a ‘huge success’ say event hosts

Christmas in Little Chelsea hosts, Eastbourne’s BID, have celebrated the event as a ‘huge success’ following the festive event.

On Friday, December 6, Eastbourne’s festive spirit shone brightly as the much-anticipated Little Chelsea Christmas Spectacular lit up South Street and Grove Road.

The event, hosted by Eastbourne’s BID, brought together thousands for an evening of festive cheer, food, music, and dazzling entertainment.

Highlights included the Festive Dog Show, a Best-Dressed Contest judged by the Panto stars from The Hippodrome’s Aladdin, opening procession led by the Eastbourne Bonfire Society, Stixx Drummers, Santa’s grotto, and beloved characters Bluey and Bingo. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

Event organiser, Lucy Hancock said “The weather didn’t dampen spirts in Little Chelsea as thousands of people headed to South Street and Grove Road to take part in the festive activities – the event was a huge success and was enjoyed by so many. We can’t wait for next year.”

The festive dog show saw entries from a variety of breeds with little Winne being crowned the ‘Cutest Dog’ and ‘Best Dressed Child and Dog’ combo.

A fabulously festive family won the ‘Best Dressed Family’ competition with their creative costumes including the Grinch, Cindy-Lou Hoo, a Christmas Tree and a Reindeer. The lucky family walked away with tickets to see Aladdin this Christmas.

Lucy Hancock added: “We hope to run the event again next year, so follow our social media pages to get the latest updates and get Christmas in Little Chelsea 2025 in your diaries, and our 2025 Summer event.”