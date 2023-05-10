Edit Account-Sign Out
Christopher Biggins has been booked for this fundraising Summer Fayre in West Sussex

Actor and television presenter Christopher Biggins has been booked as the special guest for an upcoming Summer Fayre in Mid Sussex.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:49 BST

The event takes place on Whitmans Green, Cuckfield, on Saturday, June 24 (12pm-4pm).

It aims to raise money for Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity.

The fayre will feature a bear hunt, a dog show, food and drink, stalls, a raffle, entertainment and gifts.

Christopher Biggins is the special guest at Cuckfield's Summer Fayre
Christopher Biggins is the special guest at Cuckfield's Summer Fayre

It will also have toilets and organisers said the event will be ‘mostly accessible’.

The summer fayre, which is sponsored by Adelphi Group of Companies, is also dog friendly.

Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity was founded by the iconic Sussex singer. It offers support for under fives with Cerebral Palsy and other motor learning impairments to help them realise their full potential.

Find out more about its charity events at dvlcc.org.uk/events.

