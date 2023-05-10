Long-serving musician at Mid Sussex church gets invite to Buckingham Palace for Coronation Garden Party

Felicity Amor, who sings in the St Wilfrid’s Church Choir and was assistant organist for 70 years, was honoured to be invited to a Coronation garden party on Wednesday, May 3.

She said she ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ the event where King Charles III and Queen Camilla met guests who had contributed to their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felicity, who grew up in Haywards Heath and now lives in Ditchling, started her musical work at St Wilfrid’s Church when she was 15.

Felicity Amor at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 3. Photo by Sarah Carter

Melvyn Walmsley, communications officer for the Parish of St Wilfrid, Haywards Heath, told the Middy: “This very special royal recognition followed a surprise presentation to Felicity at St Wilfrid’s Church in June 2018. That too was to thank Felicity for her 70 years as its Assistant Organist. She was ‘dumbfounded’ to be presented with a framed photo of herself at the church’s Tickell organ by Wayne Marshall, the celebrated organist, pianist and conductor.”

He continued: “Felicity trained as a teacher of speech and drama at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and eventually became its Chief Examiner in Drama until it amalgamated with Trinity. She was Head of Drama and a boarding house tutor at Ashford School, Kent for 25 years, where she directed many plays and musicals and took away many treasured memories of both her roles. Felicity served as Chairman of the Society of Teachers of Speech and Drama for two three-year terms of office.”

She was also an adjudicator for the British and International Federation of Festivals.