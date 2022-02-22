The inaugural Cineworld Day will take place in all corners of the UK as Cineworld reduces its ticket prices to £3 for all films, all day, in all formats, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen, in addition to regular 2D.

Cinema-goers will have the chance to see all of the latest film releases for only £3, including: Cyrano, The Duke, Death on the Nile, Uncharted, Marry Me, Belfast and Sing 2.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld is offering £3 tickets this Saturday

As part of the Cineworld Day celebration, some of 2021’s biggest blockbuster favourites will also be brought back in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX such as Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As part of the Cineworld family, Picturehouse will also offer £3 tickets throughout Cineworld Day.

Additionally, as a limited time offer, customers can also receive 50% off their first month of Unlimited with the code BATMAN50 when you pay monthly or 10% off annual memberships with BATMAN10.

VP of Film for Cineworld Group Stuart Crane said: “Cineworld are thrilled to welcome customers to our first Cineworld Day, where for one day only on Saturday February 26th, they can experience all of the latest movies in all of the Cineworld formats for only £3, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen.

“The last two years have been especially difficult for the cinema industry, but with the huge crowds returning through Cineworld’s doors for movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and with so many exciting movies to look forward to in 2022, like The Batman, Morbius, Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

“Cineworld wanted to celebrate everything that people love about cinema and everything that there is to look forward to at Cineworld, the best place to watch a movie.”