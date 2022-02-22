Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s woodland suffers damage due to the storm

Crawley experienced up to 70mph winds last week, which resulted in many trees and buildings being damaged in the Town.

Undefined: readMore

Tulley’s Farm wasn’t spared from the storm and it’s trees suffered extensive damage, which resulted in some having to be felled.

Undefined: readMore

Press officer Ed Hopkins said: “The road through Tulleys had a lot of damage to the trees on Friday and the Tulleys team were out on the roads most of the day.

Undefined: readMore

“It was worse around midday and trees were dropping as quickly as they were being cleared.”

Here are some of the pictures from the damage:

1. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm It was a big clear-up operation undertaken by the Tulleys staff Photo Sales

2. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm Roads were blocked Photo Sales

3. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm The damage to the woodlands was extensive Photo Sales

4. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm It took all day to clear the roads of debris Photo Sales