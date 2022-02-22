The damage caused by Storm Eunice to Tulley's Farm

Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s woodland suffers damage due to the storm

Storm Eunice wreaked havoc on Tulleys Farm last Friday (February 18) as staff had to deal with damaged trees all day.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:26 am

Crawley experienced up to 70mph winds last week, which resulted in many trees and buildings being damaged in the Town.

Tulley’s Farm wasn’t spared from the storm and it’s trees suffered extensive damage, which resulted in some having to be felled.

Press officer Ed Hopkins said: “The road through Tulleys had a lot of damage to the trees on Friday and the Tulleys team were out on the roads most of the day.

“It was worse around midday and trees were dropping as quickly as they were being cleared.”

Here are some of the pictures from the damage:

1. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm

It was a big clear-up operation undertaken by the Tulleys staff

2. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm

Roads were blocked

3. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm

The damage to the woodlands was extensive

4. Storm Eunice Crawley: Tulleys Farm’s trees suffer damage due to the storm

It took all day to clear the roads of debris

