Clanging drain cover in Haywards Heath fixed after former county councillor calls for action

Former Conservative county councillor Anne Jones, who is president of Neighbourly Care and a governor for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, called for action last week.

She told the Middy on Wednesday, July 13, that the metal cover in front of Hurst Place had been making an unacceptable amount of noise.

“These drain covers fit on a framework around a hole and something’s broken underneath,” she said.

Former Conservative county councillor Anne Jones next to the noisy drain cover on Butler's Green Road outside Hurst Place

Anne, who lives on the road, said a clanging noise resulted from traffic driving over it.

“It’s the road leading in and out (of Haywards Heath) so it’s very busy with a lot of heavy vehicles and that’s why the drain cover just clangs so loudly all the time,” she said.

Anne said some residents on the side facing Butlers Green Road had been ‘severely affected’ by the constant noise, especially those who are elderly.

She said: “People have to keep their windows and doors closed if they want to have a quiet life and that is unacceptable in weather like this.

The noisy drain cover on Butler's Green Road outside Hurst Place

“I don’t have my doors and windows open at night or when I’m resting because all I get is that ‘thud, thud, thud’ – it’s continuous.”

She added that residents who closed their doors had to keep electric fans running to keep cool.

“It’s affecting the quality of life here for many of the people who are not in the best of health,” she said.

"We have to look after people and this is really disrupting their lives. It’s the noise and we all know that noise is a pollution and a lot of people deserve better.”

Anne said she informed West Sussex County Council’s highways team of the issue in March and was told that the drain would be fixed soon. But she contacted the Middy last Wednesday to say it still had not been repaired.

This newspaper then contacted the council and on Thursday, July 14, a WSCC spokesperson said: “Our contractor is scheduled to carry out the necessary work tomorrow (Friday). We apologise for the inconvenience.”