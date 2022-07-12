Anthony Steel, a self-employed scrap metal recycler from Franklands Village, said he spotted the bronze Family Outing piece on a trip to a Sussex scrapyard last week.

There was a public outcry at the beginning of July when a photo on social media appeared to show the artwork dumped on its back at the scrapyard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I remember it from being in the town centre,” said Anthony, who has been recycling scrap metal for the past 40 years.

Anthony Steel and the sculpture that is thought the be the one that stood in The Orchards, Haywards Heath, for years

“My family’s been in this area for over 300 years and I thought it was my duty to save it,” he said.

Anthony, who now has the piece in his garden, said he has put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace to cover what he paid for it.

He said hundreds of people have messaged him to say how relieved they are that the artwork is safe.

The sculpture that is thought the be the one that stood in The Orchards, Haywards Heath, for years

People have also suggested he could donate it back to Haywards Heath.

“I’m open to any sensible offer or any good ideas for what to do with it,” said Anthony, who ideally would want the piece reinstated in the town.

But he said he does not want the sculpture to become at risk of being scrapped again so he wants to make sure it goes to the right person.

“It really does belong to the people of Haywards Heath because they want it,” said Anthony.

The sculpture that is thought the be the one that stood in The Orchards, Haywards Heath, for years

“I’d love to see it in Victoria Park or see it at Muster Green and I’ve even had people offer to reinstate it free of charge.”

Last week Orchards shopping centre manager Nicola Bird threw doubt on whether the sculpture in the scrapyard was the actual piece that had stood in the centre, saying that there were 13 around the UK.

She said: “We aren’t sure if this is the one that was in The Orchards as it was removed five years ago by RB Construction, who were the council’s building contractors.”

But Anthony is convinced that this is the Haywards Heath sculpture.