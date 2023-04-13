Coastguards went to the rescue of two people cut off by the tide at Fairlight on Wednesday night.

The alarm was raised in poor weather conditions with winds gusting to 50mph. It is the second time in five days that coastguards have responded to people cut off by an incoming tide. On Good Friday they rescued a family and four dogs after they became stuck trying to climb the cliff to escape the incoming tide.

Coastguard teams from Hastings, Bexhill and Rye bay were involved in the rescue, which used a rope team to get one person to safety up the cliff.

A search tam was deployed on foot to locate, access and stabilise the casualties, while a rope team was set up on the cliff top as aback up if the casualties were unable to be walked out. The task was made easier as the stranded people were able to provide a What Three Word location confirming their position within three metres.

Fairlight cliff rescue on Wednesday night

After the search team had located and assessed, a rope technician was deployed to assist and recover one the casualties up the cliff, while the second person was able to be walked out.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “Due to the prevailing conditions, support from our Coastguard Recue helicopter was requested and one of the casualties and the rope technician were extracted by helicopter and brought to the to of the cliffs where the casualty was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

"The incident reinforces our safety message that if you are going out for a walk near the beach, then you should always check the tide times before you go. However, having become disorientated and lost the casualties did the right thing by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.”

