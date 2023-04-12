Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Family and four dogs rescued from cliffs at Hastings

Coastguards came to the aid of a father, son and four dogs, who were cut off by the tide, then became stranded on cliffs at Hastings Country Park.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

The drama unfolded at around 12.30pm on Good Friday, when the family managed to alert the coastguards who promptly sent a rope rescue team. H M Coastguard teams from Hastings, Bexhill and Rye, were joined by the Duty Coastal Officer.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Mike Kerley said: “This challenging incident had a great outcome, due to the professionalism and team work of the Coastguard rescue teams. We would like to thank the local community who came together and supplied the teams with tea and coffee, ensuring they stayed hydrated.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike added: “Check weather and tides before you set out, wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back and take a fully charges mobile phone. If in trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Most Popular
Coastguard teams with the rescued family and dogs.Coastguard teams with the rescued family and dogs.
Coastguard teams with the rescued family and dogs.

Have you read? Hastings pub voted best in East Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside newly opened Hastings bar and eatery

Related topics:RyeBexhill