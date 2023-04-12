Coastguards came to the aid of a father, son and four dogs, who were cut off by the tide, then became stranded on cliffs at Hastings Country Park.

The drama unfolded at around 12.30pm on Good Friday, when the family managed to alert the coastguards who promptly sent a rope rescue team. H M Coastguard teams from Hastings, Bexhill and Rye, were joined by the Duty Coastal Officer.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Mike Kerley said: “This challenging incident had a great outcome, due to the professionalism and team work of the Coastguard rescue teams. We would like to thank the local community who came together and supplied the teams with tea and coffee, ensuring they stayed hydrated.”

Mike added: “Check weather and tides before you set out, wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back and take a fully charges mobile phone. If in trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Coastguard teams with the rescued family and dogs.

