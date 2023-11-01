Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A statement on the group’s Facebook page on Tuesday, October 31, said: “Due to the current and ongoing weather situation and difficulties with the public area of our Firesite, Cliffe Bonfire Society have made the difficult decision to cancel ticket sales and access to the public to our Firesite on the 4th of November 2023.”

The society said that the event will now be members only and all tickets previously sold will be refunded. They said the tickets that people have purchased online will be automatically refunded and ticket holders do not need to take further action.

Cliffe Bonfire Society at the Lewes Bonfire 2015 celebrations. Photo by Simon Dack

Cliffe Bonfire Society said: “Anyone holding a physical paper ticket will be able to get a full refund by coming to The Dorset between 7pm-9pm on Friday 3rd November or 11am-3pm on Saturday 4th November.

“The remainder of our evening will progress as planned. We thank all those who had bought tickets for their support and hope that everyone understands that we as Cliffe Bonfire Society need to put on the safest event possible. Please appreciate that our management committee are all very busy, but should you require any further information please contact [email protected].”