A seafront pub in Bognor Regis will close as of April, owners have confirmed.

Staff, management and regulars at The Regis, a Brewers Fayre pub on The Esplanade, will say goodbye later this month, as the popular family eatery closes its doors for the last time.

The last full day will be on April 19, so hungry customers have until then to fill their boots.

News of the closure comes shortly after a public consultation on plans for a 114-bedroom Premier Inn hotel further along the seafront. Whitbread PLC, which owns both companies, believes the new hotel will generate as much as £3 million a year for the local economy.

The Regis on Bognor Regis seafront

In order to make way for the new hotel, Whitbread bosses agreed to give up their long lease on the Alexandra Theatre, though not without a £750,000 buyout. This has paved the way for £15 million renovation works on The Alexandra Theatre, which will see seating increase to 386 seats, and modern refits installed throughout.

