At each of the College’s reception areas, there will be a collection box for staff, students and visitors to make donations to Dom’s Food Mission charity, who save food from landfill and give it to families and those in local communities who may need a helping hand.

The local charity, founded in 2015 by Dominic and Alexandria Warren, has won several awards over the last few years including ‘Services to the Community’ and ‘24/7 legend’ awards, for their efforts to help feed less fortunate people and to make an impact on food waste.

Tony Fuller, Project Coordinator at Dom’s Food Mission, said, “First of all, thank you to you all for this amazing opportunity and for thinking of our charity - we are very excited to get this reverse advent idea underway and grateful for your support however big or small.

Dom's Food Mission helping to fight food poverty

“So, for those who may not have heard about Dom’s Food Mission (DFM) we are an award-winning registered charity based in Hastings and have been saving food waste since May 2015 when Dom ‘had an idea’. We are not a food bank - there are fewer hurdles to access our services, we collect ‘waste’ food that stores cannot sell the following day due to sell by dates seven days a week that would be destined for landfill and pass it on to those less fortunate in our community and surrounding areas, via our five food hubs across the town where we currently feed around 2,000 people per week as well as the direct deliveries - last year we saved 122 metric tonnes of food, approximately - 300 kg per day.”

Tony added, “We also run an award-winning (Guild of Food Writers) school project called ‘a helping hand’ where we teach children how to cook using waste/donated food, it’s very rewarding and the children gain a life skill along with a badge and certificate.”

To find out more about Dom’s Food Mission and see how you can help a great cause and donate, please visit their website at https://www.domsfoodmission.com.