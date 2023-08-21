Colourful carnival parade kicks off 'brilliant' Ashington Festival

A colourful carnival parade kicked off the annual Ashington Festival – hailed by organisers as ‘brilliant’ – on Saturday.

Carnival floats and walking groups in fancy dress paraded through the village with the Medina Marching Band and the Sussex Steel Band getting everyone in the carnival mood.

There were also vintage cars on show along with a fire engine, Harris funfair lorry and Ashington minibus.

This year’s Carnival Princess was eight-year-old Ellie Willard who led the carnival procession supported by her two attendants Gracie McChesney-Martin, seven, and six-year-old Zara Henson, along with pageboys Sebastian Horner, nine,and Robert Marsh, five.

The children – all pupils at Ashington C of E school – were chosen by a lucky draw.

The winner of the Carnival floats was ‘Disney – 100 years’ from Ashington C of E School and the winner of the Walking Groups was ‘The Hungry Caterpillar’ from Ashington Day Nursery.

Phill Gibbons and his brilliant dog act Little Nipper’s entertained in the arena during the afternoon. Also in the arena were The Medina Marching Band from the Isle of Wight. There was a display from Rhythm & Sole Dance, and singing from the Ladies that Boogie choir.

There was also a performance from the Sussex Steel Band the popular children’s entertainer Tom Foolery, sponsored by Saxon Weald.

Local band More Than A Feeling performed in the evening singing and playing songs through the decades, sponsored by Cubitt & West Ashington.

There was also fun on the field with a car boot sale, classic cars, fun dog show, funfair rides for all ages, animals and lots of stalls and sideshows.

A firework display, sponsored by Bellway, was held in the evening, followed by a disco.

Margaret Alford, chairperson of Ashington Festival Committee said: “What a brilliant day we had, the weather was good and we had so many people come along making it a fantastic atmosphere with everyone enjoying themselves.

“The festival committee would like to thank all the sponsors and everyone that helped on the day making it very successful.”

1 . Carnival mood Everyone was in the carnival mood at Ashington Festival on Saturday Photo: Contributed

2 . Crowds Crowds were out in force at Ashington's annual festival on Saturday Photo: Contributed

3 . Fun for all There was fun for all ages at the annual Ashington Festival on Saturday Photo: Contributed