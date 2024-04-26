Colourful drumming groups will be busking in Hastings on Saturday to raise funds for Jack in the Green

The future of the popular Hastings festival, which takes place over the May bank holiday weekend and attracts thousands of people, has been put in doubt after Hastings councillors voted to cut its funding after this year.

The two drumming groups will be performing in the Old Town from 12.30pm on Saturday. A spokesperson for Sambalanco said: “If you are able to please donate so that we can keep this amazing festival going in its current format. Funding is in doubt for the future so please help.”