Commemorative event at Seaford Cemetery in honour of Black History Month

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) announced the event earlier this month, saying they are working with local community representatives and authorities to host events at cemeteries in October.

Simon Bendry, director of education and engagement at CWGC, said: “We are thrilled to be able to honour this year’s Black History Month. Our cemeteries and memorials, both in the UK and around the world, tell a powerful story of the global impact of the World Wars. Every community is represented among those we commemorate and we warmly welcome all to explore the legacies of the Commonwealth men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

CWGC said Seaford Cemetery is the final resting place of 19 soldiers of the British West Indies Regiment who were based there during World War I.

They said schoolchildren and local dignitaries were able to engage with local history at the event and learned about people from across the former British Empire – the West Indies and Undivided India.

October is Black History Month across the UK and this year’s theme is ‘Reclaiming Narratives’, which aims to recognise the narratives of Black history and culture. CWGC said their public engagement team is holding events in partnership with Black Poppy Rose and the British Army’s & RAF’s Ethnic Minority Networks and sharing the stories of black service personnel.

People can view and add their own stories of the casualties that the CWGC commemorates at www.cwgc.org/stories. Visit www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk.

1 . Black History Month in Seaford School pupils at CWGC Seaford Cemetery for the Black History Month event Photo: CWGC

2 . Black History Month in Seaford A school pupil sketching detail from a CWGC headstone Photo: CWGC

3 . Black History Month in Seaford Davinder Dhillon, chair of the Chattri Memorial Group, with Annecy Catholic Primary School Photo: CWGC

4 . Black History Month in Seaford Deputy Lieutenant Violet Hancock and Deputy Lieutenant Davinder Dhillon OBE with school pupils at the event Photo: CWGC