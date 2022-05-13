Community bus to reduce loneliness and unite residents arrives at Thorney base

The volunteer bus drivers with the community bus

The Bourne Community Bus arrived today at its Thorney Island base, having had all its final graphics completed last week.

On Friday May 27 the community bus group will host the Bourne Parishes lunch at Thorney Island from 12pm to 2pm.

AKB will pick up 3 people from each of Southbourne, Westbourne, Chidham and Hambrook and Emsworth for an Island tour of the base and lunch.

The bus will take its first public outing at Chichester’s Platinum Jubilee parade on June 4.

The free 16-seater minibus will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Thorney Island to places like Havant and Chichester. Its routes have been finalised based on resident research, and will do eight circuits a day, stopping at twenty chosen locations.