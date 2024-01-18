Community can light up and join in the Bexhill After Dark Festival

The popular free After Dark Festival returns to Bexhill this month and people are invited to join in.

​Bexhill After Dark, produced by local events company 18 Hours, is returning for its third year. The event, taking place across Bexhill, will take place on the 27th of January from 5-8pm.

The event will begin with an awe-inspiring performance by The Dream Engine’s "Heliosphere" at Metropole lawns.

Spiralling, spinning and seemingly weightless, an acrobat suspended beneath a helium balloon explores the uncharted space between street level and rooftops.

The evening will also include an illuminated wheels and walking parade featuring Dragon Heartbeats, a high-energy percussion, smoke, fire, lights and pyrotechnics spectacle.

In addition, Bexhill After Dark is set to showcase a range of local and international performances and installations including the UK African Acrobats, Zeroh with a projection inside St Barnabus Church, and SpaceGender by Shaun Prickimage.

Further attractions include Mystic Mirror Globe by Show Globes, The Light Gliders by Circo Rum Ba Ba plus local performers Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame.

Local schools and community groups will create illuminated props, which will be used in the parade, a spectacular sight that should not be missed.

People wanting to join the community parade can attend a drop-in workshop earlier in the day on the Saturday from 10am – 1pm at DV8 Sussex, 41, St Leonards Road, where you make and decorate parade lights, or bring your own lights along at 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

“We are pleased to announce the return of Bexhill After Dark this year” says Dr Mandy Curtis of Bexhill based events company 18 Hours. “With all the fun and excitement from the previous years, we have no doubt that this year's event will be even better.”

The event is funded by Arts Council England and Rother District Council plus has generated generous local sponsorship and is supported by an advisory panel. 18 Hours is a member of the Association of Festival Organisers and the Consortium of Development Education Centres.

For more info visit www.18hours.org.uk.

Have you read? Sad decline of the Hastings fishing fleet

Have you read? Acclaimed Hastings singer to launch first solo recording with a free concert

1 . Bexhill After Dark The Magical Mirror Globe by The Show Globe Photo: supplied

2 . Rock House, Second Anniversary Party 16 March 2018 Bexhill After Dark Photo: John Cole