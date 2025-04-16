Computer glitch leads to confusion for Horsham leisure centre customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glitch in a computer system which operates membership to a number of leisure centres in and around Horsham has led to confusion for visitors.

A number of people who attend classes at The Pavilions in Horsham Park say they have suddenly been charged for classes which were previously free as part of their membership deals.

Many have taken to social media querying why they are suddenly facing large increases in fees.

Leisure operators Places for Leisure runs the Pavilions, along with Steyning and Billingshurst Leisure Centres as well as The Bridge in Broadbridge Heath, on behalf of Horsham District Council.

The Pavilions in the Park leisure centre in Horsham

A spokesperson said that a recently-installed new IT system had highlighted a problem with some memberships. “We have recently moved IT systems for our memberships and bookings.

"During this move, we noticed a small issue with one of our membership options, and as a result some customers were able to incorrectly access our Pavilions in the Park centre. We have since rectified the issue and only those with the correct membership are able to access this centre.

“With any large system change, we expect there to be some minor issues, our teams are working hard to resolve any customer queries and complaints as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any confusion or inconvenience caused.

“We would encourage any customers who have any concerns or questions about their individual memberships to get in touch with their main centre.”

Leisure centre customers can choose from a number of different membership options. A ‘Premium Flexi’ membership provides access to The Pavilions in the Park, The Bridge and Steyning and Billingshurst Leisure Centres.

However, a ‘Premium Flexi XBS’ allows access only to The Bridge and Steyning and Billingshurst – not The Pavilions.