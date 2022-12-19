A number of people alerted the RSPCA after seeing the bird apparently trapped in the frozen water.
However, luckily the Aylesbury duck managed to free itself and get to safety. But with more cold weather on the horizon, the RSPCA has some timely advice.
It says people should never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice.
A spokesperson said: “In 99.9 per cent of reported occurrences, the bird is not actually stuck, despite appearing to be so.
"Never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice. Instead, safely monitor the animal for three hours.
“If the bird has not moved after three hours, including prior to calling our RSPCA helpline, let us know and we will take further action.”