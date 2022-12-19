Edit Account-Sign Out
Concerns after duck 'trapped' in icy Storrington pond

Residents in Storrington raised concerns following reports of a duck being stuck in ice on the village pond during last week’s Big Freeze.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:52am

A number of people alerted the RSPCA after seeing the bird apparently trapped in the frozen water.

However, luckily the Aylesbury duck managed to free itself and get to safety. But with more cold weather on the horizon, the RSPCA has some timely advice.

It says people should never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice.

Concerned residents raised the alarm when a duck appeared stuck in the ice at Storrington pond during last week's big freeze. Photo: Ken Valentine
A spokesperson said: “In 99.9 per cent of reported occurrences, the bird is not actually stuck, despite appearing to be so.

"Never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice. Instead, safely monitor the animal for three hours.

“If the bird has not moved after three hours, including prior to calling our RSPCA helpline, let us know and we will take further action.”

