Residents in Storrington raised concerns following reports of a duck being stuck in ice on the village pond during last week’s Big Freeze.

A number of people alerted the RSPCA after seeing the bird apparently trapped in the frozen water.

However, luckily the Aylesbury duck managed to free itself and get to safety. But with more cold weather on the horizon, the RSPCA has some timely advice.

It says people should never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice.

Concerned residents raised the alarm when a duck appeared stuck in the ice at Storrington pond during last week's big freeze. Photo: Ken Valentine

A spokesperson said: “In 99.9 per cent of reported occurrences, the bird is not actually stuck, despite appearing to be so.

"Never attempt to rescue a bird that appears to be stuck on ice. Instead, safely monitor the animal for three hours.