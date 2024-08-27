Concerns over 'inadequate' Horsham care home following resident's death

By Sarah Page
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST
Concerns are being raised about risks to people at a Horsham care home following the death of a resident.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission voiced their concerns following an inspection at Westhope Place care home in Queensway, Horsham, which has now been rated ‘inadequate.’

The commission carried out an assessment of the home – which cares for people with autism and learning disabilities – between March and May and in a report just out say: “The assessment was prompted in part by notification of an incident following which a person using the service died.

"This incident is subject to further investigation by CQC as to whether any regulatory action should be taken. As a result, this assessment did not examine the circumstances of the incident.

Westhope Place care home in Queensway, Horsham, has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission

"However, information shared with CQC about the incident indicated potential concerns about the management of risk of choking. This assessment examined those risks for other people.”

The inspectors added: “We found four breaches of the legal regulations in relation to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, person-centred care and governance. Risks to people were not adequately identified or managed.

"People’s health and welfare were not managed safely. People were not consistently protected from abuse and improper treatment. Staff did not identify self-injuries as potential abuse.

"Staff did not always support people with medicines safely. People were not supported in line with ‘Right support, Right care, Right culture’ guidelines in providing care and support which is person-centred, planned, proactive and coordinated.

"Governance measures were not effective in identifying service shortfalls and failed to assess, monitor and mitigate risks relating to people’s health, safety and welfare.”

However, the inspectors added: “While the people we spoke to expressed that they were generally happy with their care, our assessment found elements of care did not meet the expected standards.”

They went on: “We observed staff not always supporting people in a person-centred manner or communicating in their preferred methods. People were not always supported or encouraged to be involved in a variety of activities specific to their personal interests.

"The provider had not always ensured staff had received effective training to support people’s individual needs and had not always monitored staff skills or competence.”

Westhope Place has been contacted for comment.

