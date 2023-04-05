Edit Account-Sign Out
Concerns over plans for 180 new homes in village near Horsham

Concerns are being raised over a developer’s plans to build 180 new homes in a village near Horsham.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

Bellway Homes are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the estate on greenfield land in Ashington.

As well as the houses – which would include one and two-bed flats and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses – Bellway say they would also provide allotments, a sports pavilion,and sports pitches.

But some villagers are putting forward opposition to the proposals which would see the homes built on land west of Ashington Primary School.

The greenfield site in Ashington where Bellway Homes want to build 180 new homes along with sports facilitiesThe greenfield site in Ashington where Bellway Homes want to build 180 new homes along with sports facilities
The greenfield site in Ashington where Bellway Homes want to build 180 new homes along with sports facilities

A number of letters of objection have been submitted to the council.

There are concerns over access to the site from Church Lane which locals say is a narrow road with speed humps and is the main access route for children going to the village school. One villager said: “The road is not made for heavy traffic.”

And there are also concerns that the village could not cope with such a large increase in population with some saying that there are already insufficient local school places for children and not enough GP surgeries.

One person expressed fears that local shops could also not cope, stating: “The existing Co-op and local shops are tiny. There isn’t room for more people.”

Another pointed out the development site included an area currently used by Ashington Primary School for outdoor learning on a year-round basis

Fears have also been expressed that the development would lead to a loss of wildlife in the area.

